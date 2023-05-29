Follow Up Work Party: Saltars Point Park, May 30 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Nancy Henderson.

Eight volunteers transformed the east side of Saltars Point Park last Tuesday with removal of invasive green alkanet and tansy ragwort.

Part two of this endeavor takes place Tuesday morning, 30 May, 0800 to 1000, at Saltars Point Park. Our goal down below is to remove the remaining weeds on the berm to the left of the cement steps and along the pathway near the fence. Up above, other volunteers will be spreading mulch over the landscaped area.

Good tools to bring: shovels, smaller pick axes for blackberry vines, hand shovels, lopers, hand clippers, gloves. Refreshments will be provided.

Thank you for your volunteerism in our parks and on our trails!