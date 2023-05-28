Northbound North I Street closure between Division Avenue and North 3rd Street May 30-June 16 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.
Starting on Tuesday, May 30, Sound Transit’s contractor will start work on utility construction on North I Street between Division Avenue and North 3rd Street. This work is needed to rework utility installation in the area and restore North I Street to a new asphalt overlay.
Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control changes, please scroll down to the “Where” section.
Please support your local businesses during construction. Let’s stay Loyal to the Local!
What
Repair of utility construction and restoration of asphalt overlay.
When
Tuesday, May 30, to Friday, June 16 (Dates/times are subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues).
Where
Northbound North I Street between Division Avenue and North 3rd Street.
More
- Cross the street only at designated crosswalks. Wheelchairs, walkers, strollers and bicycles should cross tracks at a right angle. Make sure to park within the lines to avoid obstructing vehicle traffic. Obey all traffic signs and signals.
- Driveway and pedestrian access will be mostly maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.
- Buses will follow detour routes. Visit PierceTransit.org for information.
- Prepare for construction noise from pavement removal and equipment operation.
- Large construction equipment or trucks carrying materials may have the right-of-way.
- Work will take place during the daytime hours.
- Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues.
