Northbound North I Street closure between Division Avenue and North 3rd Street May 30-June 16 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Starting on Tuesday, May 30, Sound Transit’s contractor will start work on utility construction on North I Street between Division Avenue and North 3rd Street. This work is needed to rework utility installation in the area and restore North I Street to a new asphalt overlay.

Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control changes, please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Please support your local businesses during construction. Let’s stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Repair of utility construction and restoration of asphalt overlay.

When

Tuesday, May 30, to Friday, June 16 (Dates/times are subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues).

Where

Northbound North I Street between Division Avenue and North 3rd Street.

