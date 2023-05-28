65 Arts, Culture, Heritage, and Science Organizations Funded by Tacoma Creates for 2023-2024 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma Creates Advisory Board (TCAB) has approved Tacoma Creates funding contracts for the 2023-2024 funding cycle totaling approximately $5.6 million, which will go to 65 non-profit organizations whose primary purpose is to advance or preserve arts, culture, heritage, and science.

The organizations supported by Tacoma Creates range from small, volunteer-led arts programs to major downtown museums; all are vital in our local economy and in creating opportunities for community engagement and connection. The funding will support a range of public programming for all ages, youth education programs, and a commitment to equitable and inclusive access for people throughout Tacoma.

“This year, we were able to fund 15 percent more organizations than last year, and the range of programming supported by Tacoma Creates continues to grow in exciting ways,” said Tacoma Creates Advisory Board Chair Sheree Cooks. “We are seeing more collaboration between cultural organizations, and more opportunities for active engagement in arts, culture, heritage, and science for community members across Tacoma. We are seeing growth in equity work from both large and small organizations too, in terms of access, inclusion, and building diverse teams.”

“In addition to all of the amazing, continuing work that Tacoma Creates helps sustain – from concerts to exhibitions to learning opportunities for people of all ages focusing on arts, culture, heritage, and science– this year’s funding will include even more youth education programs, and more local events fostering a stronger sense of connection throughout Tacoma,” said Tacoma Creates Program Manager Lisa Jaret. “These 65 organizations contribute to Tacoma’s vibrancy and are an important part of our economy and, in particular, our creative economy which celebrates human innovation and is a key area of focus right now across Washington state.”

The 65 organizations that will receive 2023-2024 Tacoma Creates funding are:

Alchemy Skateboarding

Arts First

Asia Pacific Cultural Center

Barefoot Collective

Buffalo Soldiers Museum

Capoeira Vida

Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma

Communities for a Healthy Bay

Cousin Collective

Das Biest Performance Project

Destiny City Music Collective

Esperanza Mobil Family Resource Center

Fablab Nonprofit

Foss Waterway Seaport

Golden Bamboo

Greentrike

Hilltop Artists

Hilltop Business Association

Job Carr Cabin Museum

Latinx Unidos of the South Sound

LeMay – America’s Car Museum

Mi Centro

Museum of Glass

Music and Heart in Wright Park

Northwest Sinfonietta

Oasis Youth Center

Orchestral Recital Series of Tacoma

Pacific Northwest Dance Foundation

Permaculture Lifestyle Institute

Playground KiKi

Puget Sound Revels

Queer Northwest

Rainbow Center

Residual

Sixth Avenue Business District

Spaceworks Tacoma

Swan Creek Art Academy

Symphony Tacoma

Tacoma Art Museum

Tacoma Arts Live

Tacoma Boat Builders

Tacoma City Association of Colored Women’s Clubs

Tacoma Concert Band

Tacoma Historical Society

Tacoma Light Trail

Tacoma Little Theatre

Tacoma Music Academy

Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Tacoma Opera

Tacoma Photo Center

Tacoma Refugee Choir

Tacoma Sister Cities

Tacoma Tree Foundation

Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center, T.U.P.A.C.

Tacoma Youth Symphony Association

Ted Brown Music Outreach

The Grand Cinema

The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra

The Night Media Foundation

Toolbox Laboratories

Truth Movement Innertainment

WayOut Kids

World Affairs Council of Tacoma

Write253

The Tacoma Creates 2023-2024 funding cycle covers programming that occurs between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.

Tacoma Creates is a voter-approved initiative to increase access to arts, culture, heritage, and science experiences throughout Tacoma by reducing barriers to access and expanding offerings, particularly for underserved youth. Tacoma Creates is embedded within the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department, in the Office of Arts & Cultural Vitality.

For more information on Tacoma Creates, including the Tacoma Creates Events Calendar, please visit: tacomacreates.org.