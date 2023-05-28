65 Arts, Culture, Heritage, and Science Organizations Funded by Tacoma Creates for 2023-2024 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.
TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma Creates Advisory Board (TCAB) has approved Tacoma Creates funding contracts for the 2023-2024 funding cycle totaling approximately $5.6 million, which will go to 65 non-profit organizations whose primary purpose is to advance or preserve arts, culture, heritage, and science.
The organizations supported by Tacoma Creates range from small, volunteer-led arts programs to major downtown museums; all are vital in our local economy and in creating opportunities for community engagement and connection. The funding will support a range of public programming for all ages, youth education programs, and a commitment to equitable and inclusive access for people throughout Tacoma.
“This year, we were able to fund 15 percent more organizations than last year, and the range of programming supported by Tacoma Creates continues to grow in exciting ways,” said Tacoma Creates Advisory Board Chair Sheree Cooks. “We are seeing more collaboration between cultural organizations, and more opportunities for active engagement in arts, culture, heritage, and science for community members across Tacoma. We are seeing growth in equity work from both large and small organizations too, in terms of access, inclusion, and building diverse teams.”
“In addition to all of the amazing, continuing work that Tacoma Creates helps sustain – from concerts to exhibitions to learning opportunities for people of all ages focusing on arts, culture, heritage, and science– this year’s funding will include even more youth education programs, and more local events fostering a stronger sense of connection throughout Tacoma,” said Tacoma Creates Program Manager Lisa Jaret. “These 65 organizations contribute to Tacoma’s vibrancy and are an important part of our economy and, in particular, our creative economy which celebrates human innovation and is a key area of focus right now across Washington state.”
The 65 organizations that will receive 2023-2024 Tacoma Creates funding are:
- Alchemy Skateboarding
- Arts First
- Asia Pacific Cultural Center
- Barefoot Collective
- Buffalo Soldiers Museum
- Capoeira Vida
- Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation
- Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma
- Communities for a Healthy Bay
- Cousin Collective
- Das Biest Performance Project
- Destiny City Music Collective
- Esperanza Mobil Family Resource Center
- Fablab Nonprofit
- Foss Waterway Seaport
- Golden Bamboo
- Greentrike
- Hilltop Artists
- Hilltop Business Association
- Job Carr Cabin Museum
- Latinx Unidos of the South Sound
- LeMay – America’s Car Museum
- Mi Centro
- Museum of Glass
- Music and Heart in Wright Park
- Northwest Sinfonietta
- Oasis Youth Center
- Orchestral Recital Series of Tacoma
- Pacific Northwest Dance Foundation
- Permaculture Lifestyle Institute
- Playground KiKi
- Puget Sound Revels
- Queer Northwest
- Rainbow Center
- Residual
- Sixth Avenue Business District
- Spaceworks Tacoma
- Swan Creek Art Academy
- Symphony Tacoma
- Tacoma Art Museum
- Tacoma Arts Live
- Tacoma Boat Builders
- Tacoma City Association of Colored Women’s Clubs
- Tacoma Concert Band
- Tacoma Historical Society
- Tacoma Light Trail
- Tacoma Little Theatre
- Tacoma Music Academy
- Tacoma Musical Playhouse
- Tacoma Opera
- Tacoma Photo Center
- Tacoma Refugee Choir
- Tacoma Sister Cities
- Tacoma Tree Foundation
- Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center, T.U.P.A.C.
- Tacoma Youth Symphony Association
- Ted Brown Music Outreach
- The Grand Cinema
- The Kareem Kandi World Orchestra
- The Night Media Foundation
- Toolbox Laboratories
- Truth Movement Innertainment
- WayOut Kids
- World Affairs Council of Tacoma
- Write253
The Tacoma Creates 2023-2024 funding cycle covers programming that occurs between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.
Tacoma Creates is a voter-approved initiative to increase access to arts, culture, heritage, and science experiences throughout Tacoma by reducing barriers to access and expanding offerings, particularly for underserved youth. Tacoma Creates is embedded within the City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department, in the Office of Arts & Cultural Vitality.
For more information on Tacoma Creates, including the Tacoma Creates Events Calendar, please visit: tacomacreates.org.
