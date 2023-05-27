 Lakewood Elks presents 2023 Summerfest Car & Motorcycle Show – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Elks presents 2023 Summerfest Car & Motorcycle Show

Submitted by Susan Berven.

Lakewood Elks 2023 Summerfest Car & Motorcycle Show, Saturday, July 29.

Prepare for a ton of fun … last year was fantastic! This year will be even better! Beer/Wine Garden, Raffles with cool prizes, Trophies, Food for purchase. 50’s & 60’s MUSIC all day. Live Band, dancing!
Register your cool ride, hot rod, motorcycle OR just Come for the Fun!

See the Flyer for Registration Information. Call the Lakewood Elks (253) 588-5388. This event is open to everyone, you do not have to be an Elks member to attend any of the Lakewood Elks Events.

