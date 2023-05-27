CPSD Promising Future: Miguel Gaspar-Dominguez – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Harrison Preparatory School senior Miguel Gaspar-Dominguez.

Miguel attended fourth and fifth grade at Four Heroes Elementary School and has attended Harrison Prep since the sixth grade which is in the same building. After graduating, Miguel will attend class in a new building for the first time in nearly 10 years. “It kind of hasn’t hit me,” he said. “I feel like I’m still going to come back next year and see the same people, but I’m realizing I only have a couple of weeks before people go to different colleges and places across the country.”

The classes at Harrison Prep have been difficult at times, but Miguel enjoyed learning and growing with his close-knit community in such a small school. He’s excited to graduate but knows he will miss his high school glory days. “I’ll miss interacting with people at Harrison Prep,” he said. “I know our experience was unique, and I won’t be able to recreate that in college or anywhere else.”

After graduating, Miguel will attend the University of Washington in Seattle to study computer science engineering to one day become a software developer. “I’ve always had a passion for technology and wanted to discover how things work up to the point where I taught myself about the software and hardware in computers,” he said.

One of Miguel’s favorite memories of his time at Harrison Prep was the community-involved projects students ran during the last few weeks of school. Miguel hosted a Super Smash Brothers video game tournament with his classmates that combined his passion for technology with communication and community development. “Having everyone there participating and being engaged in something I love was very fun, and it’s something I’ll always remember,” he said.