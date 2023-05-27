Corks & Crush event raises more than $1 million – The Suburban Times

MultiCare announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — Nearly 500 community members gathered for the 17th annual Corks & Crush event May 20 for the MultiCare Good Samaritan Foundation, which benefits patients of MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital. The gala raised more than $1 million to support emergency services and access to care.

Good Samaritan Hospital’s emergency department is one of the busiest in the state. Funds from the gala will help bring improvements to the emergency department and increase access to care for families in East Pierce County.

“Donors are the fuel that drives and sustains the philanthropic programs at Good Samaritan Hospital,” said Sam Song, MD, Corks & Crush co-chair. “Their effort makes it a better place for patients, doctors, staff and the community. When our community members are invested in Good Samaritan, everyone wins.”

Presenting sponsors for Corks & Crush include Amerigroup, Howard S. Wright and The Old Cannery Furniture & Mattress Warehouse.

