Calling all vendors: South Tacoma Heritage Festival booth application now available – The Suburban Times

The highly anticipated South Tacoma Heritage Festival will be here soon, and we’re inviting vendors and food booths to join us for this exciting two-day event, August 12 and 13, 2023, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at Asia Pacific Cultural Center – 4851 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409.

This festival promises to attract thousands of eager festival-goers seeking a memorable experience filled with music, dance, cultural presentations, art, science, food, vendors, kid activities, and so much more.

CLICK HERE to apply online.

If you don’t want to apply online, please CLICK HERE to download the PDF application and follow the instructions on the form.

If you’ve been dreaming of an opportunity to showcase your business and connect with a diverse and enthusiastic audience, look no further than the South Tacoma Heritage Festival. With an anticipated high turnout, this event provides an ideal platform to gain exposure, promote your products or services, and create lasting impressions on potential customers.

Food vendors, get ready to tantalize taste buds and serve up delicious delights to hungry festival-goers. Whether you specialize in global cuisine or have a signature dish of your own, this festival offers the perfect stage to showcase your culinary expertise and satisfy the cravings of attendees looking to indulge in a variety of delectable treats.

For vendors, this event is a prime opportunity to exhibit and sell your unique products. Whether you’re an artisan, a craftsman, or a purveyor of one-of-a-kind goods, the South Tacoma Heritage Festival invites you to showcase your talents and capture the attention of festival-goers seeking that special item. From artwork to jewelry, clothing to home decor, this event attracts a diverse audience interested in discovering and supporting local businesses.

As a participant at the South Tacoma Heritage Festival, you’ll have the opportunity to not only showcase your business but also be part of a vibrant community celebration that embraces culture, art, science, and the joy of coming together. The festival aims to create an unforgettable experience for all attendees and highlight the rich diversity of South Tacoma’s community and local businesses.

So, mark your calendars, prepare your products, and get ready to join us on August 12 and 13, 2023, at 4851 South Tacoma Way. Together, let’s make the South Tacoma Heritage Festival a resounding success while building connections, promoting local businesses, and providing a memorable experience for festival-goers. We can’t wait to receive your applications and welcome you to the South Tacoma Heritage Festival family!