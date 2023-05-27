2023 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series – The Suburban Times

Town of Steilacoom announcement.
The 2023 Summer Concert Series will be held in Pioneer Park, 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom WA 98388. Concert times are 6:30-8:00 PM. All concerts are free and open to the public.
- June 28 – America’s First Corps Army Band
- July 12 – Mariachi Real De Seattle (Regional Mexican Music)
- July 19 – Darren Motamedy (Smooth Jazz)
- July 26 – Michael Powers (Smooth Jazz)
- August 2 – Danny Vernon (The Illusion of Elvis)
- August 9 – Slim Wizzy (Blues & Rock-n-Roll)
- August 16 – Island Bound (Reggae)
- August 23 – Kalimba (Spirit of Earth Wind & Fire)
- August 30 – Chapter 5 (Polished & Melodic Urban Dance Funk)
No marijuana or alcoholic beverages. Alternate weather location is the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St.
