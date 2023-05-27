 2023 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

2023 Steilacoom Summer Concert Series

· Leave a Comment ·

Town of Steilacoom announcement.

The 2023 Summer Concert Series will be held in Pioneer Park, 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom WA 98388. Concert times are 6:30-8:00 PM. All concerts are free and open to the public.

  • June 28 – America’s First Corps Army Band
  • July 12 – Mariachi Real De Seattle (Regional Mexican Music)
  • July 19 – Darren Motamedy (Smooth Jazz)
  • July 26 – Michael Powers (Smooth Jazz)
  • August 2 – Danny Vernon (The Illusion of Elvis)
  • August 9 – Slim Wizzy (Blues & Rock-n-Roll)
  • August 16 – Island Bound (Reggae)
  • August 23 – Kalimba (Spirit of Earth Wind & Fire)
  • August 30 – Chapter 5 (Polished & Melodic Urban Dance Funk)

No marijuana or alcoholic beverages. Alternate weather location is the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington St.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *