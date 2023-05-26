Update: Stormwater Filter/Catch Basin Replacement Project – The Suburban Times

City of Fircrest announcement.

The City of Fircrest Public Works Department along with Pape & Sons Construction Inc., continue to replace catch basins with filtered type structures on Estate Place and Emerson St. There has been a delay in this project due to material delivery and is taking longer than the expected 2-week duration.

We are expecting the final structure to be, tentatively, delivered next week. Once this final structure is installed Pape & Sons will be able to do the final asphalt repairs to complete this project.

We thank you for your continued patience, support, and understanding as we work with Pape & Sons to successfully complete this stormwater upgrade project.

Please reach out to Public Works between the hours of 7:30am to 3:00pm Monday through Friday. If you have any questions or concerns .