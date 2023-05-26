 Update: Stormwater Filter/Catch Basin Replacement Project – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Update: Stormwater Filter/Catch Basin Replacement Project

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Fircrest announcement.

The City of Fircrest Public Works Department along with Pape & Sons Construction Inc., continue to replace catch basins with filtered type structures on Estate Place and Emerson St. There has been a delay in this project due to material delivery and is taking longer than the expected 2-week duration.

We are expecting the final structure to be, tentatively, delivered next week.  Once this final structure is installed Pape & Sons will be able to do the final asphalt repairs to complete this project.

We thank you for your continued patience, support, and understanding as we work with Pape & Sons to successfully complete this stormwater upgrade project.

Please reach out to Public Works between the hours of 7:30am to 3:00pm Monday through Friday. If you have any questions or concerns .

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *