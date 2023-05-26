Tacoma Arts Live Hires Chief Advancement OfficerJoshua Knudson – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Arts Live announcement.

TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live is excited to announce the hiring of Joshua Knudson as Chief Advancement Officer. Knudson joined the Development team this month, having previously served Tacoma Arts Live as both a fundraising consultant and a theater director for Tacoma Arts Live.

With more than 25 years of experience in higher education advancement leadership, Knudson brings expertise in enhancing organizational visibility in service to overall relationship-building, while at the same time increasing private and public support.

Knudson’s history of building cohesive, diverse, and unified teams will elevate Tacoma Arts Live’s mission-based outcomes. Knudson also shares a lifetime of creative production and professional theatre credits, which informs his work in non-profit arts innovation.

As Chief Advancement Officer, Knudson will join the Tacoma Arts Executive Leadership team that includes David Fischer, Chief Executive Officer; Lacey Wright, Chief Marketing & Programs Officer; and Chris Tubig, Chief Operations Officer.

“We are all pleased to have Josh join us. He brings remarkable leadership, experience, empathy and passion. Our incredible team just got better!” commented Fischer. He continues, “Josh has been a terrific community partner for so many in Pierce County, I couldn’t be happier to have him help us expand our services.”

Knudson began his new role effective May 1, 2023.