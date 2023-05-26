 Statewide Flag Lowering – Memorial Day – The Suburban Times

Statewide Flag Lowering – Memorial Day

Washington Office of the Governor announcement.

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 29, 2023, in recognition of Memorial Day. This federal holiday is in remembrance of those who lost their lives while serving in the country’s armed forces. 

The Governor’s office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 26, 2023. Flags should remain at half-staff until noon on Monday, May 29, 2023, or first thing Tuesday morning, May 30, 2023.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

