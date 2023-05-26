JBLM hosts first in-person Memorial Day observance since 2019 – The Suburban Times

Joint Base Lewis-McChord announcement.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will host a Memorial Day Ceremony Monday, May 29 at the Camp Lewis Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Lewis Main. This will be the first in-person Memorial Day observance since 2019 due to COVID restrictions. Brigadier General William Ryan III, I Corps Deputy Commanding General, will be the guest speaker. He will place a wreath on the marker honoring the Soldiers, Airmen, Civilians, men, and women who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the United States of America.

America’s I Corps Band will provide the music, and an Army and Air Force joint-honor guard will present the colors. A salute battery will fire a 21-gun salute to honor fallen comrades, followed by the playing of taps.

In addition to the ceremony on JBLM, Soldiers and Airmen will participate in several Memorial Day observances throughout the Puget Sound region, to include supporting the Pierce County Memorial Day Ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery in Lakewood.

VISITORS:

The JBLM Memorial Day ceremony is open to DOD ID card holders and their guests. Other visitors who wish to attend will be required to obtain a pass from JBLM Visitors Center at exit 120 on Interstate 5. Signs will direct attendees to the cemetery.