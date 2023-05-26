In the Book Nook with … Emily Hunt – The Suburban Times

Author Emily Hunt.

Author Emily Hunt lives in Olalla, Washington. She has been creating stories since she was a child, but not until last year did she seriously pursue being published. Her historical fiction novella, “Enemy in the Highlands”, was published in April 2022. Emily is a member of the Greater Gig Harbor Literary Society on Facebook. When she is not writing, she loves to read historical fiction, to go on walks, and to bake. And, of course, she stays busy as a stay-at-home mom to four kids.

Which genres do you cover?

Emily Hunt: Fiction/Historical Fiction.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Emily Hunt: “Enemy in the Highlands” – a tale of adventure and romance in the wild Scottish moors.

At which book events can readers find you?

Emily Hunt: None currently.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Emily Hunt: I have only done one book event at a local bookstore, and while it was a small event, I loved meeting people and sharing my book with them.

Do you have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Emily Hunt: Your enthusiasm and love for my story and characters have been such a delight. And as requested … a sequel is in the works!

Emily Hunt debuted with this book in 2022.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Emily Hunt: Pam Jenoff’s historical fiction novels taught me the importance of a satisfying epilogue, one that leaves the reader breathing a sigh of relief at the end of the story. I tailored my epilogue after her example, and I hope my readers find that “sigh of relief” moment at the end.

Do you have specific writing habits?

Emily Hunt: Finding time to sit and pour my thoughts onto paper is rare in my busy household, so I try to do as much “writing” in my mind so that I know exactly what needs to happen in each chapter. Then, when I find that quiet moment to whip open the computer and type like crazy, all the work has been done and I can simply put it to paper.

What are you currently working on?

Emily Hunt: I am writing a sequel to my novella, and I have a novel in the works as well.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Emily Hunt: “Snow Falling on Cedars“ by David Guterson; and „So Dear To My Heart“ by Sterling North.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Emily Hunt: Read books in the genre that you want to write. Write as often as you can, even if it’s only five minutes at a time. Find a really good editor who will point out your flaws, and remember that your editor is on your side.

You can find Emily Hunt’s book anywhere books or eBooks are sold, also at Amazon.