City of Lakewood Youth Council Recruitment – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The Lakewood City Council is currently accepting applications for appointment to the Youth Council for the 2023-2024 school year! Youth Council – City of Lakewood

Qualifications for becoming a Youth Council member are any combination equivalent to:

Entering High School student in good academic standing, including a good attendance record, past leadership experience, and/or involvement in school or community organizations.

Attend a school in Lakewood or reside in Lakewood.

The application form can be found by clicking here. Applications will be accepted through June 17, 2023 at 5 p.m.

If you have any questions, please contact City Clerk Briana Schumacher by email at bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us or by phone at 253-983-7705.