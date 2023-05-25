 CISL Anniversary Breakfast, May 31 – The Suburban Times

CISL Anniversary Breakfast, May 31

Communities In Schools of Lakewood announcement.

This year we Communities In Schools of Lakewood (CISL) be gathering in person on May 31 at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College with a program from 7:30 A.M. to 8:30 A.M. breakfast will be served at 7:00 A.M. Join us to highlight and uplift students’ hard work and perseverance, and celebrate the continuous and collaborative efforts of our partners who make the “Community of Support” of CISL possible. Click here to register.

