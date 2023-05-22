WSECU to Open Branch in James Center – The Suburban Times

Submitted by WSECU.

Whether you call it the City of Destiny, Grit City or T-Town, Tacoma will soon have a new WSECU branch to call its own. WSECU announced it will be opening a Tacoma branch in the James Center commercial area on South 19th Street and Mildred this spring. It will be the credit union’s 24th branch location.

The 2,760 square foot branch is scheduled to open at the beginning of June at 6909 South 19th Street in University Place, near the Fred Meyer Marketplace, bringing a new convenient location to Tacoma-area members.

“We’re so excited to be back in Tacoma for our members here,” said Lisa Beach, Tacoma Branch Manager. “The space will have a neighborhood feel and our team is already looking forward to helping members with everything they need from day-to-day transactions to helping with big purchases and long-term goals.”

In addition to the convenient location in the shopping center, the branch will feature a walk-up ATM and night depository for round-the-clock services. Inside, the branch will have two service stations where members can sit and work with member consultants, two offices for members to meet with the credit union team for longer transactions like meeting with the branch’s investment or mortgage loan officers and will offer Shared Branching services. Including branch manager Beach, the branch will open with five employees.

The branch marks a return for WSECU to Washington’s third largest city following a 15-plus year absence. The credit union previously had a branch in downtown Tacoma in the early 2000’s. Lisa Beach worked at the original branch and is coming full circle by taking the helm of the new location near Tacoma Community College after several years managing the credit union’s Puyallup location.

The Tacoma location will be WSECU’s third in Pierce County, which include branches in Lakewood and Puyallup. They also have a branch in Federal Way/NE Tacoma.

The opening comes at a time of strong growth for WSECU. In 2022, membership grew by more than 5% and just recently surpassed 300,000 members for the institution, which will celebrate its 66th year in operation this summer.

Branch hours will be 9 am-5:30 pm Monday-Friday and 9:30 am-2 pm on Saturday.

The building’s construction partners include architects Thomas Architecture Studios of Olympia and general contractor Merit Construction of Tacoma.