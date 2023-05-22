RFP: U.P. Wayfinding Signage Plan – The Suburban Times

The City of U.P. can bolster commercial growth and development by providing a worry-free experience for residents and visitors alike as they navigate throughout its streets. Integral to that experience will be providing informative and effective wayfinding at strategic locations, not only to guide the public, but to also highlight destinations and districts they may not be aware of. The addition of a thoughtful and intuitive wayfinding signage plan will provide an opportunity to brand business districts and reinforce mobile navigation, as well as encourage exploration and discovery.

The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to solicit competitive Proposals from qualified entities to assist the City in the development of a City Wayfinding Signage Plan. Plan elements will likely include discovery, visioning (including outreach to stakeholders), the development of design concepts, and possible construction administration.

RFP Release Date: May 19, 2023

Proposal Submittals Due: June 9, 2023

View this Request for Proposals, which is located in the Bid Opportunities page.