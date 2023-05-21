The Arlington Project Opening Ceremony May 24 – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Clover Park High School’s Arlington Project will be constructed on the school’s front lawn this year, and the school will host an opening ceremony event on Wednesday, May 24, at 4 p.m.

CPHS students will construct a display on the school’s front lawn with individually-named markers for the nearly 7,000 fallen soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. They will begin construction on Monday, May 22, and it will remain on display through Memorial Day.

The outdoor, in-person opening ceremony features the following guest speakers: Lieutenant Colonel David J. Stalker, CPSD Deputy Superintendent Brian Laubach and CPHS principal Rene McCord.

The Rainier Brass Quintet, a contingent of America’s First Corps Band, will play music before and after the event. They will also perform with the CPHS band during the event.