Clover Park School District Alumni Honored at Tribute to Champions Event – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Three Clover Park School District Alumni were honored at the Tacoma Athletic Commission Tribute to Champions event.

Clover Park High School class of 1977 alumna Willette White was inducted into the Tacoma Athletic Commission Hall of Fame for her athletic achievements. White is an integral part of the University of Utah women’s basketball program and is currently in her eighth season as the director of Women’s Basketball Administration and Operations. White is responsible for the long- and short-term projects that are essential to the program and student-athlete experience.

Lakes High School class of 2008 alumnus Jermaine Kearse was also inducted into the Tacoma Athletic Commission Hall of Fame for his athletic achievements. Kearse signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 and quickly became a Super Bowl Champion in 2014. He announced his retirement in 2020 after eight NFL seasons.

Clover Park High School class of 1977 alumnus and current Lakes High School Head Football Coach Dave Miller received the Frosty Westering Excellence in Coaching award for his commitment to excellence and devotion to the personal growth of his players. Miller is currently in his 38th year of coaching at Lakes and 24th year as head football coach. He was inducted into the Washington State Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2020 and has coached past and current NFL players: Zach Banner, Hillary Butler, Kearse, Benning Potoa’e and Reggie Williams.