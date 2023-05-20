Local Students Receive Academic Honors from Mercy College of Health Sciences – The Suburban Times

The following students have received academic honors for the Spring 2023 semester and Winter 2023 quarter terms at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa.

University Place

Christine Brubaker-Holland, President’s List, Winter 2023

Giorgianna Girolami, President’s List, Spring 2023

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749 for a minimum of six semester credit hours or four quarter credit hours in their most recent academic term.

To qualify for the President’s List, Mercy College students must attain a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 for a minimum of six semester credit hours or four quarter credit hours in their most recent term.

To learn more about the health science programs offered at Mercy College, visit our website at http://www.mchs.edu. Mercy College is the only Catholic college in Central Iowa and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.