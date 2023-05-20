Free low tide events at Owen Beach and Titlow Beach in Tacoma this summer – The Suburban Times

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium announcement.

Photo by Ingrid Barrentine

Ever wondered what it’s like to hold a tiny crab in the palm of your hand? Find out at a free low tide event this summer at Owen Beach and Titlow Beach in Tacoma.

Explore the Shore at Owen Beach and Tiptoe through the Tidepools at Titlow Beach are fun and exciting opportunities to learn about the biological diversity of local beaches and how to protect them. Trained naturalists from Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium and Tacoma Nature Center will help participants identify tide pool animals and learn overall stewardship of the beach. (Learn more here).

“These free events offer fun opportunities to connect with nature,” said Wendy Spaulding, conservation engagement curator at Point Defiance Zoo. “Participants will learn how to identify many of the fascinating shoreline species living in Tacoma’s waterfront parks and how to gently touch them.”

Explore the Shore at Owen Beach

June 17, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

July 3, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

July 31, 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Aug. 30, 10:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Explore the Shore events are free and designed for ages 5 and up. Check-in is 15 minutes before the event starts. To learn more, visit www.pdza.org/explore-the-shore

Tiptoe through the Tidepools at Titlow Beach

May 20, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

June 4,10 a.m.-1 p.m.

July 5, 11:30 a.m-2:30 p.m.

Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Tiptoe through the Tidepools events are free and designed for all ages. No early check-in or registration is required. To learn more, visit www.tacomanaturecenter.org