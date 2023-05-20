Cirque Park Gets Fitness Enhancements – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Thanks to funding from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office, Cirque Park is getting some new improvements. An ADA-accessible trail around the perimeter of the park’s ballfields was paved this week and offers direct access to sidewalks on Bridgeport Way. Beginning the week of May 22, park visitors will also see nine new fitness stations being installed along the path.

These enhancements are the first phase of a larger Cirque Park renovation project that includes plans for skate park repairs and a new playground.