Celebrate 2023 Historic Preservation Awards May 25 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission will present the 2023 Historic Preservation Awards on May 25 from 6-8 p.m. at the Foss Waterway Seaport Museum (705 Dock Street).

The annual preservation awards recognize the critical work of community members to enhance and preserve Tacoma’s unique character through outstanding heritage related efforts. The awards and reception are free and open to the public. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

This year’s Historic Preservation Awards categories and recipients are:

Award Category 2023 Recipient Special Recognition Chandler O’Leary Outstanding Achievement in Community Engagement Downtown On The Go Outstanding Achievement in Sustainability Milgard Hall, University of Washington/Tacoma Outstanding Achievement in Broadening Perspectives in Preservation Tacoma Community Boat Builders Outstanding Achievement in Housing The Astor (Washington Building) Outstanding Achievement in Partnerships in Preservation Earthwise Architectural Salvage Outstanding Achievement in Leadership in Preservation Northwest Room of the Tacoma Public Library Outstanding Landmark Nomination Wright Park Condo Association, for the Virges Apartments, 720 6th Avenue Outstanding Heritage/Legacy Business Parkway Tavern, 313 N. I Street #1 Outstanding Achievement in Residential Renovation Red Maple Apartments, 1122 N. 6th Street Outstanding Achievement in Commercial Renovation Howdy Bagel, 5421 South Tacoma Way Excellence in Historic Preservation W.W. Seymour Conservatory rehabilitation / Metro Parks Tacoma Outstanding Career Achievement Lane Sample

For more information, contact Historic Preservation Coordinator Susan Johnson at sjohnson7@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 281-7445.