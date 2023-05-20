 Celebrate 2023 Historic Preservation Awards May 25 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Celebrate 2023 Historic Preservation Awards May 25

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission will present the 2023 Historic Preservation Awards on May 25 from 6-8 p.m. at the Foss Waterway Seaport Museum (705 Dock Street).

The annual preservation awards recognize the critical work of community members to enhance and preserve Tacoma’s unique character through outstanding heritage related efforts. The awards and reception are free and open to the public. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

This year’s Historic Preservation Awards categories and recipients are:
Award Category2023 Recipient
Special RecognitionChandler O’Leary
Outstanding Achievement in Community EngagementDowntown On The Go
Outstanding Achievement in SustainabilityMilgard Hall, University of Washington/Tacoma
Outstanding Achievement in Broadening Perspectives in PreservationTacoma Community Boat Builders
Outstanding Achievement in HousingThe Astor (Washington Building)
Outstanding Achievement in Partnerships in PreservationEarthwise Architectural Salvage
Outstanding Achievement in Leadership in PreservationNorthwest Room of the Tacoma Public Library
Outstanding Landmark NominationWright Park Condo Association, for the Virges Apartments, 720 6th Avenue
Outstanding Heritage/Legacy BusinessParkway Tavern, 313 N. I Street #1
Outstanding Achievement in Residential RenovationRed Maple Apartments, 1122 N. 6th Street
Outstanding Achievement in Commercial RenovationHowdy Bagel, 5421 South Tacoma Way
Excellence in Historic PreservationW.W. Seymour Conservatory rehabilitation / Metro Parks Tacoma
Outstanding Career AchievementLane Sample

For more information, contact Historic Preservation Coordinator Susan Johnson at sjohnson7@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 281-7445.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *