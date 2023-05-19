Pick the next Pierce County Library card designed by kids and teens – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Vote for your favorite Library Card Design Contest finalists. Pierce County Library System needs residents to cast their votes for the next library card designed by local students at cardcontest.pcls.us now through Wednesday, May 31.

This year’s free contest received 569 entries from students who live and attend school in Pierce County. The entries were reviewed by a local artist and six finalists were selected from each age group.

For ages 5-11 select from cards designed by: Finnley Jacobs, age 7, Wilkeson Elementary School; Stephen Hubbard, age 8, Oakbrook Elementary School; Britain Stone, age 9, Cason Elementary School; Dagney Tang, age 10, Homeschool; Evelyn Cazares, age 11, Voyager Elementary School and Lilly Frick, age 11, Elk Ridge Elementary School.

For ages 12-18 select from cards designed by: Annika Shearer, age 12, Goodman Middle School; Hazel Kato, age 13, Glacier Middle School; DeJhana Eugnee Jordan, age 15, Moriss Ford Middle School; Alaric David Lewis, age 16, Orting High School; Victoria Kreitel, age 17 Homeschool and Piper Rhines, age 18, Homeschool.

The public will have the chance to vote in both age categories. The winning designs will be announced following the public vote and will be available to customers starting in fall of 2023.