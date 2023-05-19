New Pre-Application Fees Effective June 1, 2023 – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

Starting June 1, 2023, the City’s Development and Permitting Services Department will begin charging for pre-application submissions. This change comes as part of the new fee structure within Resolution 2479, which was passed by City Council in March 2023.

Residents and developers, who wish to request a pre-application, will now be required to pay a fee for the application. The new pre-application process contains two steps.

Step 1: Customer submits a project proposal along with the fee. Staff reviews the application and provides notes to the customer.

Step 2: Customer receives the notes. If further clarification or questions arise, the customer can then request a pre-application meeting with staff. The customer then pays an additional fee for this request.

The fee for Step 1 is $300 per application. The fee for Step 2 is $500 per meeting request. The fees can be refunded on their land use application if it is submitted within 6 months.

DPS is making these changes for the following reasons.

To improve the overall customer experience when seeking project or site information

Provide more options for customers to connect with staff

Increase efficiencies for customers with less complex project proposals or shorter timelines

Speed up the pre-application process with quicker turnaround times

Improves staff workflow to better meet pre-application demand

Additionally, DPS staff is adding a new virtual counter visit option, which will allow customers to conveniently schedule individual meetings with DPS staff remotely. Customers can hold a pre-application meeting conveniently from home, work, or another location without the need to come into City Hall.

For questions and more information about the new pre-application process, please contact Permit Support Services at permitcounter@puyallupwa.gov or 253-864-4165.

