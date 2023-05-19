How to increase parent participation in the CPSD budget process: Artificial Intelligence’s (AI) answer – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

Over a family dinner my sons mentioned the rapid increase in AI as an analytical tool, so we tried out several queries and were amazed at some of the answers. We queried CHAT GPT, an internet AI source, “How can Clover Park School District increase parent participation in the budget process?”

Thirty seconds to input the query, and two seconds for a response below! Not rocket science but rather common sense. How many of these ten recommendations have the Clover Park School District (CPSD) done or done well? You be the judge. Remember, only one person showed up for the first two community budget workshops on 7 and 21 March 2023. Let’s hope CPSD figures out how to generate more interest in the next community budget workshop at 6:00 PM, 24 May 2023. It’s simply a matter of School Board, Superintendent and staff doing the job they were hired to do. Enough lamenting how the public doesn’t care: make the public care. That’s your job!

“Increasing parent participation in the budget process can be a valuable step for the Clover Park School District to ensure that budget priorities align with the needs and aspirations of the community. Here are some strategies that the district can consider to accomplish this:

“1. Communication and Outreach: Implement a comprehensive communication and outreach plan to engage parents and inform them about the budget process. Utilize various channels such as newsletters, emails, social media, and the district website to share information, updates, and opportunities for involvement.

“2. Parent Advisory Committees: Establish parent advisory committees specifically dedicated to the budget process. Invite parents representing diverse backgrounds and school communities to participate in these committees. These committees can meet regularly to discuss budget priorities, review proposals, and provide input to the district.

“3. Town Hall Meetings: Organize town hall meetings or community forums where parents can directly engage with district administrators and board members. These meetings provide a platform for open dialogue, allowing parents to voice their concerns, suggestions, and priorities related to the budget.

“4. Surveys and Feedback Mechanisms: Conduct surveys or online feedback forms to gather input from parents on budget priorities. Ask specific questions about areas they believe should receive increased funding or areas where they feel resources can be reallocated more effectively. Ensure that these surveys are easily accessible and available in multiple languages to encourage broader participation.

“5. Collaborative Workshops: Host workshops or interactive sessions where parents, district staff, and administrators collaborate to identify budget priorities together. These sessions can include activities like small group discussions, brainstorming sessions, or scenario-based exercises to encourage active participation and foster a sense of ownership among parents.

“6. Transparent Information: Provide parents with clear, concise, and easily understandable information about the district’s budget. Break down complex financial concepts and terminologies, and present budget documents in a user-friendly manner. This transparency helps parents better understand the budget process and make informed suggestions or decisions.

“7. School-Based Meetings: Encourage individual schools within the district to hold meetings or forums specifically focused on budget priorities. This allows parents to have a more localized discussion and provide input on how they believe resources should be allocated at their child’s school.

“8. Parent Education Sessions: Offer informational sessions or workshops for parents to learn more about the budget process, how decisions are made, and how they can effectively participate. These sessions can provide parents with the knowledge and tools necessary to actively engage in the budget development and advocacy process.

“9. Partnerships with Parent Organizations: Collaborate with existing parent-teacher organizations, parent-teacher associations, or other community groups to enhance parent participation in the budget process. Seek their support in disseminating information, organizing events, and encouraging parents to get involved.

“10. Timely Engagement: Initiate the parent participation process early in the budget cycle to allow ample time for input and discussion. Communicate key dates and milestones in advance, ensuring that parents have sufficient time to understand the proposals, provide feedback, and see how their input is being incorporated.

“By implementing these strategies, the Clover Park School District can foster a culture of parent involvement and collaboration in the budget process. This inclusive approach not only ensures that budget priorities reflect the needs of the community but also strengthens the relationship between the district and parents, ultimately benefiting the education and well-being of the students.”

Next up: Questions to ask and answer at the next 6:00 PM 24 May 2023 community budget workshop. How to make the budget process relevant to parents and community.

