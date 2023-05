Hastings College held its 137th Commencement on Saturday, May 13, 2023. During the ceremony, the College awarded degrees to 211 undergraduates and seven Master of Arts in Teaching graduates. Graduates represented 19 states and 13 countries.

Steilacoom’s Johnathan Wegleitner (Accounting) was among the 211 undergraduates.

The student speaker was graduating senior Emma Downing, a history and Spanish major from Colorado Springs, Colorado.