Free Music and Movement Adventure Days for Rising K-2 Students – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Youth Chorus is welcoming rising K-1 students to attend a free Music Makers Adventure Day. This is a free preview of our popular music and movement classes, which are full of music education wrapped in lots of fun. Our Adventure Day participants will get to explore singing, movement, and rhythm through age-appropriate curriculum.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. All participating children must be accompanied by a family member/adult.

We are providing three identical Adventure Day sessions to choose from:

Saturday, May 20th, 10:30am-11:15am at Charles Wright Academy

Saturday, May 20th, 11:30am-12:00pm at Charles Wright Academy

Saturday, August 26th, 2:00pm-2:45pm at Annie Wright Schools

Visit our website to learn more and register. If you cannot attend these events but would be interested to learn more about our Music Makers classes (which start in October), you are invited to submit an interest form through our website. www.tacomayouthchorus.org/music-makers-adventure/