CPSD Staff Spotlight: Theressa Prather – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Clover Park School District Staff Spotlight this week features Custer Elementary School fourth grade teacher Theressa Prather.

This is Theressa’s fourth year with CPSD. She started teaching in 1989 and has previously been an elementary school principal. She joined Custer as a fourth grade teacher to return to her roots and work with students in the classroom. “I wanted to remember the reasons that I went into education in the first place, and I’m so happy I joined Custer,” she said. “I knew I wanted to be a teacher since I was in third grade.”

Theressa has taught nearly every grade at the elementary level and gets the most joy out of her work with fourth graders. She sets high expectations for her students and loves seeing them thrive. “They have a newfound sense of independence and are deepening their understanding of what they learn in class,” she said. “They’re also navigating peer relationships in new ways, and I like making sure my students enter and leave the classroom feeling safe and supported.”

Theressa is passionate about teaching her students information that will be applicable and relevant to their adult life, particularly through math. One of the ways she does this each year is by coordinating Custer’s Lemonade Day. “Our kids learn how to run a business, advertise, budget and make lemonade,” she said. “Watching them come alive on the day knowing the significance of the event for them is very special.”

After school, Theressa teaches computer science and is a proud champion of Girls Who Code. Inspired by her daughter, who currently works in the computer science industry, Theressa hopes to encourage young girls to pursue science, technology, engineering and math careers.