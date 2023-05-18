 Community Workday at South Sound Wildlife, May 20 – The Suburban Times

Community Workday at South Sound Wildlife, May 20

Rotary Club of Clover Park announcement.

On Saturday, May 20, join Clover Park Rotary and all of Lakewood’s service clubs at the South Sound Wildlife area from 9 am-1 pm for the Spring Cleanup day.

Located on Phillips Road just across from Hudtloff middle school, this 100-acre area is open to the public for hiking, bird watching, dog walking and other uses consistent with a wildlife preserve and it is located here in the heart of Lakewood.

Community members from all over our area will join together to pick up garbage, remove invasive plants, weed out indigenous plant educational area and install landscaping blocks around the parking area.  There will be something to do for all ages so bring the entire family.

Come join friends and neighbors for half a day of making Lakewood a better place for everyone.

For more information, contact Alan Billingsley at alanb@toolpak.com.

Come be part of this exciting community project.

