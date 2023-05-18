Annual Garden Tour is this Saturday and Sunday – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Don’t forget to get your tickets to the U.P. Historical Society’s Annual Garden Tour that will be held this weekend, May 20 and 21. Tickets are $25 and are available at Willow Tree Gardens & Interiors as well as Chirp and Company, Morrison House Realty, Rosedale Gardens and Gardensphere.

This anxiously awaited rite of spring in U.P. allows participants to get a close-up look at five spectacular gardens in the University Place/Fircrest area. This year, as in years past, UPTV will produce a retrospective video of one of the gardens, much like this video recap of previous years’ featured gardens.

The 2023 Garden Tour is sponsored by Karen Bellamy, Frank and Cindy Bonaro, Gray Lumber, Columbia Bank, Seattle Seahawks, Michael Morrison Sotheby’s International Realty, UP Refuse and Recycling, Linda and Albert Bird, and Suburban Optical. The event is also supported by many individual donors.

For more information, visit uphistoricalsociety.org.