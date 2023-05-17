 Partner UP is back – The Suburban Times

Partner UP is back

City of University Place announcement.

For many years prior to the pandemic, the Economic Development Department hosted regular networking socials known as Partner UPs. These after-hours events enabled members of the city’s business community to get together for casual conversation outside of business hours.

On June 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Chambers Bay will help reintroduce these events when they host Partner UP in their event tent. Enjoy breathtaking views, tasty morsels from their kitchen and reconnect with others in the business community. There is no cost to attend, but for planning purposes, please RSVP to Becky Metcalf.

