Obituary Notices – May 17, 2023 – The Suburban Times

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Richard Martin Kanzler; Gaylene Patricia Blanch; Ulyana Solomonyuk; Sellas Thorn Jr.; Maude Ann Linden; Robin Lynn Cole; Chan S. Everett; Frances Delores Blackburn; Robert William Corl; Josephine Louise Knackstedt; Lidiya Lyubovetskaya; Richard Wayne Lawrenson; Joshua Roger Gyer.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Phyllis C. Anderson; Shelby Bailey Benton; Paul Bunting; James Nelson; Mui Sy Phung; Michael Stephenson.
Powers Funeral Home: Isela Cronin; John Robert Christianson.
Week’s Dryer Mortuary: George H Smith.
Leave a Reply