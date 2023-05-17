 Obituary Notices – May 17, 2023 – The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – May 17, 2023

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomeRichard Martin Kanzler; Gaylene Patricia Blanch; Ulyana Solomonyuk; Sellas Thorn Jr.; Maude Ann Linden; Robin Lynn Cole; Chan S. Everett; Frances Delores Blackburn; Robert William Corl; Josephine Louise Knackstedt; Lidiya Lyubovetskaya; Richard Wayne Lawrenson; Joshua Roger Gyer.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Phyllis C. Anderson; Shelby Bailey Benton; Paul Bunting; James Nelson; Mui Sy Phung; Michael Stephenson.

Powers Funeral Home: Isela Cronin; John Robert Christianson.

Week’s Dryer MortuaryGeorge H Smith.

