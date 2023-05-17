Discover the Power in People at BECU’s 2023 Member Summit – The Suburban Times

Submitted by BECU.
Get excited: BECU’s seventh annual Member Summit is just around the corner! This free virtual event is a chance to connect with BECU leadership, hear about how the credit union is supporting our communities and learn about topics related to homebuying, running a business, fraud protection and more.
Attendance is open to both members and non-members. Know someone who might be interested? Invite them to register and join us.
- What: Discover the Power in People at BECU’s 2023 Member Summit
- When: Tuesday, June 13 at 4:30 p.m. PDT
- Website: https://www.becu.org/members-matter/community-involvement/member-summit
- Venue Info: Virtual event hosted by BECU
