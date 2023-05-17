 Discover the Power in People at BECU’s 2023 Member Summit – The Suburban Times

Discover the Power in People at BECU’s 2023 Member Summit

Submitted by BECU.

Get excited: BECU’s seventh annual Member Summit is just around the corner! This free virtual event is a chance to connect with BECU leadership, hear about how the credit union is supporting our communities and learn about topics related to homebuying, running a business, fraud protection and more.
Attendance is open to both members and non-members. Know someone who might be interested? Invite them to register and join us.

