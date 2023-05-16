Tacoma Art Museum Names New Executive Director – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum.

Andy Maus begins as Tacoma Art Museum executive director starting June 6.

The Tacoma Art Museum Board of Trustees has named Andrew Maus as its new executive director. Maus will join TAM on June 6.

Maus comes to TAM from the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, North Dakota. As director and CEO, he co-created the museum’s facility masterplan with Olson Kundig Architects — the same firm that designed TAM’s Benaroya Wing and Haub Family Galleries.

Maus grew Plains Art Museum’s contemporary focus, furthered the work of artists from diverse backgrounds, facilitated public art projects, doubled the museum’s endowment, and secured funding for a major renovation.

“Tacoma invests in itself, and to play a role in the cultural life of the city is a dream come true,” Maus said. “Art museums’ role of activating community life is often underdeveloped. While TAM is already a shining star, I see its brightest days ahead.”

Before heading up the Plains Art Museum, Maus was executive director of the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona, Minnesota. He led initiatives that increased visitors and memberships and worked with partners to grow the museum’s collection. Maus helped secure $3 million for two gallery expansions and an LED lighting conversion.

Jeff Williams, TAM board president, said Maus stood out among others in a nationwide search for his ability to connect the Fargo community with the Plains Art Museum. Williams also recognized Maus’ ability to grow that organization through innovative programming and educational outreach.

“Andy is a fantastic match for TAM and the community we serve. I can’t wait for everyone to meet him, and I look forward to his contributions to the next chapter in the life of TAM,” Williams said.

As a museum leader, Maus said his primary values include accessibility, equity and diversity, regional art, and engagement.

“Tacoma Art Museum is an amazing organization, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the team and to learn from the TAM community of supporters to help advance it,” he said.

Maus has been a frequent speaker, including being the alumni speaker for the 2022 Commencement at Minnesota State University Moorhead, his alma mater. He serves on the Board of Trustees for the Association of Art Museum Directors and has been an active volunteer with many industry and community organizations.

Maus earned a master’s degree in public administration and nonprofit management from Minnesota State University Moorhead. He has a bachelor’s degree in studio art from MSUM.

