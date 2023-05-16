Road closures in Lakewood starting May 15, 2023 – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Monday morning (May 15) the city closed 87th Avenue, Dresden Lane and Elwood Drive all near the entrance to Fort Steilacoom Park for a road improvement project. A new, temporary entrance to Fort Steilacoom Park will be built. This entrance will allow access from 87th Avenue directly south of Steilacoom Boulevard.

The road closure remains in place until mid-July. The roads will reopen for SummerFEST July 15.

The closure is part of approved road improvements to Angle Lane and Elwood Drive. This project will add sidewalks on the southwest side of Angle Lane and a trail on the west side of Elwood.

In addition, the city is building and installing a new water main under 87th to Dresden as part of the project.

Read more about this project.

Steilacoom Boulevard/88th Street SW

Daily lane closures begin today at 88th Street SW and Steilacoom Boulevard SW as the city’s contractor begins streetlight and signal installation work. The lane closures are expected to last three weeks.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes, as delays are expected due to the reduced traffic flow.

Work was paused on this project during the winter season because of supply chain delays. Electrical work begins first, followed by the setting of the new signal poles. The estimated time is six weeks for this work to be complete.