Lakewood Double Homicide Suspect In Custody – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Police Department update.

Major Crime Detectives continued to work on leads that were generated throughout the day on May 15. At approximately 5:15pm a 30-year-old male suspect was taken in to custody without incident.

Major Crime detectives are continuing to investigate the incident to determine the facts that led up to the shooting. There are no outstanding suspects in this incident and no danger to the community.

The suspect has been booked into the Pierce County Jail on two counts of Murder.

Original news release

Shortly before 2:00am on Monday, May 15, 2023, Lakewood Police received reports of gunshots at the Wisteria Walk apartment complex (3600 block of 112th St S). Information did not give a specific location for the responding Officers. After a short time the Officers were able to locate an apartment where the incident occurred. Officers made entry to the apartment where two males were located. The males were confirmed deceased from gunshot wounds a short time later.

The victims in the incident are an approximate 70 year old male, who is the resident of the apartment, and an approximate 50 year old male. Investigators have learned that the 50 year old was an acquaintance of the resident.

Major Crime Detectives have developed information that this appears to have been a targeted incident and are working on leads for the persons involved. Detectives have no motive at this time and will be continuing to work these leads. There is no danger to the general public at this time.