Cynthia Lemus Rodriguez named May Student of the Month by Lakewood Rotary – The Suburban Times

Rotary Club of Lakewood named Clover Park High School senior Cynthia Lemus Rodriguez the May Student of the Month.

Cynthia is an excellent student, a responsible leader and a determined young woman who has had a positive impact on her school community.

During her sophomore year, Cynthia began taking AP courses and excelled. This led her to join the school’s Running Start program through Pierce College during her junior and senior years. She is on track to receive both her high school diploma and associate’s degree upon graduation.

In addition to her outstanding 3.98 GPA, Cynthia balances her academic work while participating in school activities, helping with her siblings and working a part-time job to help with family expenses. Cynthia’s management of responsibility showcases her grit and determination.

Cynthia is a leader, both inside and outside of the classroom. When a new student or family needs a tour of the school, she puts on her Student 2 Student hat and helps them navigate the building with a friendly smile. When Spanish-speaking visitors need assistance, Cynthia uses her Language in Action skills to help translate for families.

This past summer, she joined Clover Park School District’s Leaders of Change program to make an even bigger impact in her school community. She is senior class president, an active member of multiple clubs and an award winning student. In every class, club, and activity that Cynthia participates in, she is a model example of character.

Cynthia is a Quest Bridge Scholar and was accepted into multiple prestigious colleges. She has chosen to attend John Hopkins University where she has received scholarships to cover her tuition in full.

