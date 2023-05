Rotary Club of Lakewood announcement.

Tracy Abdella was named Rotarian May Educator of the Month. Abdella has worked in the Clover Park School district for 25 years as a kindergarten teacher and is currently employed at Park Lodge Elementary School.

Lakewood Rotarian President Jason Whalen, left, and Rotarian Education Committee member Eric Warn presented Abdella with a plaque and $100 cash at the club’s Friday, May 12 meeting.