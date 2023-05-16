15 in, 37 out: How do we do it? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Rediske, Lakewood Community Foundation Fund.
The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF) recently announced grants for 2023 in the amount of $37,600. And yet….donations were only a little over $15,000 this past year. That, Lakewood, is the beauty of endowed funds. Thanks to 30 years of donations, the endowed fund is over $1.2 Million. This year and every year, money goes back to Lakewood regardless of current income. Your generosity over the years will keep on giving in perpetuity. As in, forever.
This year’s grants:
- Caring for Kids $5,000
- Clover Park Rotary (Park project) $1,000
- Communities in Schools $5,000
- Emergency Food Network $5,000
- Greater Lakes Mental Health $5,000
- Lakewold Gardens $6,600
- Lakewood Baseball Club $3,000
- Lakewood Lions (Springbrook) $2,000
- Nourish of Pierce County $5,000
To all who have donated to the LCFF over the last 30 years: Lakewood thanks you!!
Lakewood Community Foundation Fund
PO Box 39578
Lakewood, WA 98496
Board of Directors:
- Nicole Hancock
- Hallie McCurdy
- Greg Rediske
- Anne Enquist
- Bob Lawrence
- Joyce Oubre
- Peggy Kennel
- Bob Warfield
- Jerry Dunlap
- Tom Sadler
- Dave Betz
- LTG William Harrison
