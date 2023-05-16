15 in, 37 out: How do we do it? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Rediske, Lakewood Community Foundation Fund.

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF) recently announced grants for 2023 in the amount of $37,600. And yet….donations were only a little over $15,000 this past year. That, Lakewood, is the beauty of endowed funds. Thanks to 30 years of donations, the endowed fund is over $1.2 Million. This year and every year, money goes back to Lakewood regardless of current income. Your generosity over the years will keep on giving in perpetuity. As in, forever.

This year’s grants:

Caring for Kids $5,000

Clover Park Rotary (Park project) $1,000

Communities in Schools $5,000

Emergency Food Network $5,000

Greater Lakes Mental Health $5,000

Lakewold Gardens $6,600

Lakewood Baseball Club $3,000

Lakewood Lions (Springbrook) $2,000

Nourish of Pierce County $5,000

To all who have donated to the LCFF over the last 30 years: Lakewood thanks you!!

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund

PO Box 39578

Lakewood, WA 98496

Board of Directors: