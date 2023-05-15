West Pierce Fire District Chief James Sharp to speak at United for University Place May 17 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chris Saunders.

On Wednesday, May 17 from 11:30 to 1:00 pm Chief Jim Sharp from West Pierce Fire District is to speak at the United for University Place coalition meeting. The coalition meets at University Place Presbyterian Church at 8101 27th Street West University Place, WA 98477 in the lower lounge.

Chambers Bay Women’s Club will also be sharing about a fundraising event they are putting together to benefit the inclusive playground fundraising effort. Come and hear about how you can participate in that event.