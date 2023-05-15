The Tacoma Trails Challenge June 3-18 – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

With over 2,300 participants last year and SO MUCH great feedback we’ve decided to bring it back with new challenges and trails to explore!

From June 3-18, we invite you to connect, explore, and discover your local Tacoma parks and trails and win prizes.

This year’s kickoff event will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Point Defiance Flower & Garden Festival at Point Defiance Park.

Visit our booth at the event and receive a free swag bag!

﻿From 11am- 1 pm, the first 300 Tacoma Trails Challenge participants that visit our booth will receive a free swag bag!

Participating in the Tacoma Trails Challenge is easy