Save the date: APCC and South Tacoma Gears Up for an Unforgettable Heritage Festival – The Suburban Times

Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement.

Tacoma, WA – APCC is super excited with anticipation as we gear up for the South Tacoma Heritage Festival. Set to take place on August 12th and 13th, 2023, this highly anticipated two-day event promises to celebrate community diversity while promoting cross-cultural solidarity.

Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC), partnering with Tacoma Creates and The City of Tacoma is honored to organize this event in coordination and engagement with local grassroots organizations and involving as many if not all businesses in South Tacoma.

The festival will have a diverse range of activities, including dance, music, science, cultural presentations, kids’ activities, retail and food booths, cultural and martial art demonstrations, and much more. APCC will ensure that the festival remains true to the community’s spirit and aspirations, creating an event that resonates with attendees of all ages and backgrounds.

South Tacoma with its multicultural tapestry and diverse businesses, is the perfect backdrop for a festival that honors the richness of diversity. The South Tacoma Heritage Festival aims to bring together residents from all walks of life, fostering unity and appreciation for the varied cultures that thrive within the community.

The festival’s program promises to captivate and inspire attendees through a variety of artistic and educational experiences. Dance performances will showcase the beauty and grace of diverse cultural traditions, taking spectators on a journey across continents. From traditional dances to contemporary expressions, the festival will be a visual feast celebrating the art of movement. Festival goes can participate in a “Scavenger Hunt” to meet as many of the local businesses for an awesome prize.

Music will also take center stage, with a lineup of talented performers sharing melodies and rhythms from different corners of the globe. From soul-stirring ballads to energetic beats, the festival’s musical offerings will evoke emotions and unite festival-goers through the universal language of music. Cultural and children games will keep everyone busy all day long.

Cultural presentations will offer a deeper understanding of the histories, customs, and traditions of various communities. Experts and cultural ambassadors will share their knowledge, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to learn and engage with different cultural perspectives.

For the younger members of the community, the festival will offer a range of engaging kids’ activities, ensuring that the event is enjoyable and educational for families.

Additionally, the festival will feature science and engineering-themed learning opportunities, shedding light on the possibilities and career paths in these fields. By incorporating these educational elements, the organizers aim to inspire the next generation and ignite a passion for knowledge and innovation.

The festival serves as a testament to the power of unity, diversity, and cross-cultural solidarity. It is an opportunity for South Tacoma residents to come together, celebrate their shared heritage, and forge lasting connections.

Make sure to mark your calendars for August 12th and 13th, 2023, as the South Tacoma Heritage Festival promises to be an unforgettable event that showcases the vibrant spirit of the community and celebrates the beauty of diversity.