Tickets on sale now for the Point Defiance Flower & Garden Festival – The Suburban Times

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement.

There’s nothing lovelier than springtime at Point Defiance Park in Tacoma. Whether you’re an expert gardener, a budding plant lover or just enjoy smelling the roses, the Point Defiance Flower & Garden Festival is the perfect place to find garden inspiration, shopping, food and fun.

The festival will be held both outdoors and in, gracing Point Defiance Park’s garden, pond and entrance area June 3-4, 2023.

Visitors to the event will enjoy a showcase of gardening with hands-on programming, garden tours, children’s garden, food trucks, farmers market, shopping, lectures and demonstrations, live music, a beer and wine tasting garden, and more.

Proceeds benefit the Tacoma Farmers Market and Metro Parks gardening programs.

Lectures, Demonstrations and Classes

Lectures and demonstrations will be held at the Rose Garden Stage and inside the Pagoda. Speakers and workshop sessions include:

Growing Pollinator Friendly Xeric Gardens – Ann Amato

A Tour of Heronswood – Ross Bayton

Western Washington Native Plants and the Habitats in Which they Grow BEST – Anna Thurston

No Fear Garden Design – Sue Goetz

Sogetsu Ikebana -Shirley Hill

Built Indoor Ecosystems -Maggie Hellis

Birds, Bees, Flowers, and Trees – Pierce County Beekeepers Association/Tahoma Audubon Society

Sound Horticulture: The Benefits of Beneficials – Alison Kutz

Connecting to Nature – Sarah Low

Is it a Zoo, or is it a Garden? Excerpts of Zoological Horticulture – Bryon Jones

Herbal Workshop: Natural Care Recipes – Sue Goetz

Seeds! – Ann Amato

Japanese garden history – Peter Putnicki

Pacific Bonsai Museum – Aarin Packard

Transitioning Landscapes Towards Sustainability – Anna Thurston

Accessible Gardening – Caitlin Moats

Vendor Village

The beautiful annuals, perennials, herbs and hanging baskets that are usually grown exclusively for use in Tacoma’s parks will be available for purchase! These plants are grown by Metro Parks Tacoma’s horticulture experts in partnership with students from the Science and Math Institute (SAMi) and support from W.W. Seymour Botanical Conservatory volunteers.

Also at the Vendor Village, festival-goers can get expert advice from horticulture professionals, find a gift for themselves or a friend at the merchandise booths, or pick up a snack at one of the many food trucks.

Beer and Wine Tasting Garden

Sample regional wines and craft beers. Representatives from local vineyards and breweries will be on hand to explain how different elements of the growing process affect each offering. Tasting package comes with five tokens and a souvenir tasting glass. Proceeds benefit the Tacoma Farmers Market.

Tacoma Farmers Market

The Tacoma Farmers Market will kick off its summer season at the Flower & Garden Festival. Shop for fresh fruits, vegetables and other edible delights.

Guided Garden Tours

Guided tours of the Rose Garden, Japanese Garden, Rhododendron Garden and Northwest Native Garden will highlight their unique features, plants and history. Get inspiration for your own garden, learn planting techniques and get plant-care tips from expert horticulturists. Tour space is limited, pre-purchased tickets are recommended.

Happy Hour with Live Music

Bring your friends to happy hour in the Point Defiance Rose Garden on Saturday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Tacoma Farmers Market and Metro Parks horticultural programs.

Display Gardens

View newly planted flower beds designed by local nurseries and landscapers to get a plethora of fun, creative, innovative ideas for your home garden.

Wonder and Grow Children’s Garden

A storybook-themed garden area will feature nature activities for kids and fantasy gardens created by students from SAMi.

Get Involved

It’s not too late to get involved as a sponsor or vendor.

Sponsors are invited to support the event and bring their brand to this unique audience. Contact dianeb@tacomaparks.com for sponsor information.

Vendor opportunities are open to food trucks, arts & crafts, gardening retailers, and more. Learn more about becoming a sponsor or vendor.

Festival Details:

When: June 3-4, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Festival Hours: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tasting Package Event: 12 – 4 p.m.

Happy Hour: 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 4, 2023

Festival Hours: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tasting Package Event: 11 am – 3 p.m.

Where: Point Defiance Park, 5400 N. Pearl St. Tacoma WA 98407

Tickets: Tickets are on sale now at ptdefiancegardenfest.org.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the event. Ticket holders will receive a wristband on the day of the event to gain entry to exclusive Festival experiences.

Ticket prices:

Festival Pass – $12

Festival passes grant entry to exclusive lectures and demonstrations held at the Rose Garden Stage and inside the Pagoda. Valid on both days.

Festival Pass + Tasting Package – $27

Access to all the exclusive lectures, demonstrations, and activities on both days plus access to the Tasting Package Event in the Rose Garden on Saturday OR Sunday. 5 tasting tokens, 1 souvenir tasting glass.

Festival Pass + Garden Tour – $17

Includes access to all the exclusive lectures, demonstrations, and activities on both days plus one garden tour. Garden tour space is extremely limited, pre-purchase is recommended. Specify day/time and type of tour when purchasing the ticket online. Tours available include: Rose Garden, Rhododendron Garden, Japanese Garden and Northwest Native Plant Garden.)

Happy Hour – $5

Happy hour ticket allows access to the happy hour event from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on June 3. Bring your friends to enjoy music and fun in the wine & beer garden.

Free Experiences

Vendor village, Tacoma Farmers Market,Wonder and Grow Children’s Garden

Learn more: www.ptdefiancegardenfest.org