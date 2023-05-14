 DuPont schedules Civic Service Commission Special Meeting – The Suburban Times

DuPont schedules Civic Service Commission Special Meeting

The Commission has scheduled a special meeting on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 11:00 AM.  The purpose of the meeting is to approve minutes from the April Meeting, and approve a Lateral Police Officer hiring list.

To attend the meeting remotely, call into the Zoom meeting by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and enter: Meeting  ID: 883 6348 0159 and Passcode: 955468. 

The public may watch the meeting live on “YouTube” at the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl-nrLK1wNfpq3_CeNJw40A.  A recording of the meeting can be found on the same site following the meeting. 

