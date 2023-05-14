Clover Park School District Kindergarten Orientation – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Clover Park School District (CPSD) offers learning experiences to ensure your child has the tools necessary to explore their interests and build a foundation to achieve at higher levels academically, socially and emotionally with each coming year.

CPSD elementary schools will be hosting kindergarten orientations for incoming students and families from Monday, May 15, to Friday, May 19. We invite you to join us as we welcome your student. You will also learn more about your student’s educational journey, meet your student’s teacher and principal, and become acclimated to the school community.

Visit our Kindergarten Orientation news story page for more information including the date and time of your kindergartener’s orientation.

Kindergarten Registration

There is still time to enroll your student! Review the kindergarten registration information and visit Student Enrollment to complete the online enrollment process and begin your child’s school journey.