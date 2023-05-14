Bike Month 2023 – The Suburban Times

Downtown On the Go announcement.

Tacoma, Wash. – May in Bike Month in Tacoma and Pierce County, and Downtown On the Go (DOTG) is hosting several Bike Month events to encourage Tacomans to get out and bike. Biking is a great way to get outside, connect with your community, and get exercise.

Bike Bingo – From May 15th to 28th, explore Tacoma on your bike with Bike Bingo. Bingo cards will be available on DOTG’s website and socials beginning May 15th, and will encourage you to explore new infrastructure and get to know your bike. Submit a completed bingo card to be eligible for a prize drawing. This activity is kid-friendly with adult supervision.

Bike to Work Day – On May 19th DOTG will welcome everyone who rides a bike in Tacoma to join us at Cremello Cafe (764 Broadway in Downtown Tacoma) between 7am and 9am to enjoy free coffee and treats, and get excited about biking. Whether you bike to work, school, the grocery store, restaurant or bar, wherever – we want to champion you. We will also have resources on biking in Tacoma, and a large copy of Tacoma’s bike infrastructure map.

Bike to the Broadway Farmers Market – Get rewarded for biking by riding to the Downtown Farmers Market on May 25th (10am-2pm, on Broadway between S. 9th and St. 11th)! Visit the Downtown On the Go booth to get more information about bike resources as well as details for the events we have planned for the summer, including Bike Bingo and our Walk Tacoma series. The Market will be generously offering $2 market tokens to those that travel by bike to the market on May 12th, so don’t forget to stop by the Market info booth to get yours!

For more information about other Bike Month events in Tacoma, visit Bike253.com

Find Downtown On the Go at downtownonthego.org, or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.