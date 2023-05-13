Port of Tacoma Road ramp meter to southbound I-5 in Fife returns May 15 – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – On Monday, May 15, the Washington State Department of Transportation will turn on the Port of Tacoma Road ramp meter to southbound Interstate 5.

This meter was taken offline while the ramp was realigned to match the new profile of southbound I-5 and the new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge.

Ramp meters are time-tested tools that help manage the flow of vehicles entering a highway. Once the meters are activated, WSDOT will closely monitor traffic and fine-tune the ramp meter operations.

How ramp meters work

Ramp meters are traffic signals that operate according to real-time conditions on the highway and ramp. The traffic signals provide consistent gaps between vehicles and prevent multiple vehicles flooding the highway at once.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT statewide travel map, the WSDOT app and WSDOT regional Twitter account.