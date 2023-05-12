Strickland, Schrier Introduce Bipartisan Bill To Create Career Pathways For Veterans In The Airline Industry – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

U.S. Representatives Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), and Kim Schrier, M.D. (WA-08) introduced the bipartisan American Aviator Act to establish a pilot program at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that authorizes competitive grants supporting flight-training services for veterans who are not already military pilots.

“The American Aviator Act will make it easier for military Veterans to become commercial pilots and help improve our aviation industry,” said Rep. Strickland. “When our Veterans succeed, America succeeds, and I urge my colleagues to pass this bill to support our nation’s heroes and address our pilot shortage.”

“Veterans devoted their lives to protecting our country, and it is our responsibility to make sure they have robust opportunities to pursue great careers when they return home,” said Rep. Schrier. “One such opportunity is to serve as an airline pilot. This bill will remove barriers to the aviation industry that our Veterans face, including covering costs beyond what is available through Veteran education benefits. I am proud to sponsor this bipartisan bill.”

Grant funding may be used for case management, flight-training services, tuition, books, training materials, equipment, and a private pilot license cost. Veterans participating in the program would receive assistance obtaining the flight training necessary to become a commercial pilot, including a certified flight instructor, ensuring an adequate future supply of qualified pilots to continue providing safe and reliable air service to rural airports across the country.