Obituary Notices – May 12, 2023 – The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – May 12, 2023

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomeEarl Claude Higgins.

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Mandi Anne Thompson.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Hyung Bok Bae; Ruben Elvin Budd; Daniel Lynn Carson; Timothy James Craig; Alofaaga Fauese; Katheryn Fields; Rhonda Fowler; Gloria Gates; Joyce Marker; Le Thi Nguyen; Norman Jesse North; Steven S O’Neill; Lorraine Pearson; Carmichael Policarpio; Annie Lee Rollins; Jacklyn Shaffer; Gladys Stargel; James Kenji Tanaka; Charles A. Thompson; Richard Vollmer; Douglas Earl Ward; Larry Clinton Whitcomb; James Wright.

Powers Funeral Home: Glenavie Mae Smith; John Stuart Cox.

Hill Funeral HomeBilly Rodney Hutto; NanSea Ann Welsh.

