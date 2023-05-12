Obituary Notices – May 12, 2023 – The Suburban Times

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Earl Claude Higgins.
Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories: Mandi Anne Thompson.
Mountain View Funeral Home: Hyung Bok Bae; Ruben Elvin Budd; Daniel Lynn Carson; Timothy James Craig; Alofaaga Fauese; Katheryn Fields; Rhonda Fowler; Gloria Gates; Joyce Marker; Le Thi Nguyen; Norman Jesse North; Steven S O’Neill; Lorraine Pearson; Carmichael Policarpio; Annie Lee Rollins; Jacklyn Shaffer; Gladys Stargel; James Kenji Tanaka; Charles A. Thompson; Richard Vollmer; Douglas Earl Ward; Larry Clinton Whitcomb; James Wright.
Powers Funeral Home: Glenavie Mae Smith; John Stuart Cox.
Hill Funeral Home: Billy Rodney Hutto; NanSea Ann Welsh.
Leave a Reply